What’s Your All-Time Favorite Christmas Song? Vote!

From Mariah and Britney to Wham! and Brenda Lee, Billboard has rounded up 100 holiday tunes to choose from.

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey performs "Christmas Time is in The Air" from her 25th Anniversary album reissue of Merry Christmas during 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on Dec. 18, 2019. Terence Patrick

It’s the first day of December, which means one thing: It’s finally and officially time for Christmas music. Sure, there’s the endless debate about soundtracking Thanksgiving or whether to start the day after, but with the turn of the calendar page, there’s no denying it’s time to crank up the Christmas tunes.

Ariana Grande

Brenda Lee

Britney Spears

To usher in the holiday season, the Billboard staff broke down their picks for the 100 best Christmas songs of all time, and now we want to know which festive holiday track is your absolute favorite.

We’ve got the usual pop suspects, from Britney Spears‘ turn-of-the-century classic “My Only Wish (This Year)” and Ariana Grande‘s “Santa Tell Me” to the infectious inescapability of Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” as well as annual standards like “Last Christmas” by Wham!, Brenda Lee‘s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and Donny Hathaway‘s “This Christmas.”

Plus, Billboard‘s rankings don’t skip celebrating the holiday across plenty of other genres, including Latin (El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico’s “No Hay Cama Pa’Tanta Gente”), hip-hop (“Christmas in Harlem” from Kanye West’s GOOD Music collective), kids music (“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” anyone?), dance-punk (!!!’s 2013 single “And Anyway It’s Christmas”) and more.

See the full list here, then vote for the Christmas song that makes your holiday memories the most merry and bright below.

