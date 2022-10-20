AleXa Signs With UTA, Sets New EP Following ‘American Song Contest’ Win: Exclusive

Months after breaking into Stateside consciousness as the first-ever champion of American Song Contest, AleXa has connected with new team members as well as new music.

Explore Explore Alexa See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Billboard can exclusively reveal that the U.S.-raised K-pop star has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for representation in all aspects, including areas beyond music like TV, film and licensing. Billboard had previously broken the news that the starlet had previously teamed with ICM Partners in 2020, just months after her debut onto the K-pop scene.

AleXa will continue under ZB Label, the subsidiary recording company under long-running Korean video and film production company Zanybros. “I’m looking forward to a new history of K-pop as AleXa works with one of the world’s best agencies,” says Kim Junhong, CEO of ZB Label. “I’m confident that this relationship between UTA and AleXa will grow into a new Hallyu axis in the global music market.”

Janet Kim, music agent at UTA, and David Zenek, partner and co-head of worldwide music at UTA, add to the excitement, saying: “AleXa is a multi-talented artist whose ability to engage her audience is unparalleled. We are excited to collaborate with her and the team at Zanybros to create innovative ideas across multiple platforms to help take AleXa to the next level.”

Meanwhile, Max Michael, head of Asian business development at UTA, sees the deal as a way for more Korean content to reach larger audiences.

“We are thrilled to grow our relationship with Korea’s leading music and entertainment company, Zanybros, and begin working with the wildly talented AleXa in expanding her global reach,” he says. “K-content is setting the pace for global content the world over, and both AleXa and the Zanybros are at the forefront of pioneering that impact.”

The signing comes ahead of AleXa’s first new music after winning NBC’s latest singing competition in American Song Contest and landing herself a radio hit in the U.S.

As part of a new EP slated for November, AleXa will release new single “Back in Vogue” with some of the same creative team that crafted the winning formula behind “Wonderland,” which won her ASC and scored AleXa her first entry on Billboard‘s Pop Songs airplay chart. Credits on “Back in Vogue” include Sunshine of EKKO Music co-writing and producing on the track, while Paul and Jeri of the Los Angeles–based House of Sam helmed the choreography.

“I hope to showcase a new, fierce image through this concept,” AleXa says of her upcoming release. “With its musical-like elements, I feel right at home and in my comfort zone. ‘Back in Vogue’ is an exciting step forward and I can’t wait for my fans to enjoy the show.”

AleXa gave fans the first preview of her upcoming EP by performing unreleased tracks from the project during the opening stop of her First Meet & Live Tour in the U.S. that kicked off in Jersey City, NJ on Oct. 18. The seven-stop trek hits San Juan next, on Oct. 20, before wrapping in Los Angeles on Oct. 30.

Fans can look out for AleXa’s new EP on Nov. 10 with more details, including a comeback trailer previewing the record, coming very soon.