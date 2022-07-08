Aespa’s Second Mini Album ‘Girls’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

MYs, the wait is finally over — Aespa‘s second mini album, Girls, officially arrived on all platforms on Friday (July 9). To support the album release, the K-pop group will be kicking off Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series and will be performing on the daytime talk show, also on Friday.

The EP, which serves as the follow up to their debut mini album Savage, features a total of nine tracks including their previously released first English-language single “Life’s Too Short” and “Illusion”, as well as 2021 tracks “Dreams Come True” and “Forever” in addition to their 2020 debut single, “Black Mamba.” “ICU” and “Lingo,” which also appear on the album, are brand new, previously unheard tracks.

Leading up to the release of Girls, Aespa sat down for an interview with Billboard News and shared what fans can expect from the new body of work, which WINTER explained has a different energy from any of their previous releases. “I think our mini album ‘Girls’ is the most powerful among all our previously released tracks,” she said. “Both our performance and vocals showcase a dynamic charm, so we hope many people look forward to it.”

While its yet to be determined how Girls will fare on the Billboard 200, the girl group’s first mini album Savage impressively charted at No. 20 on the albums chart following its release in October, which allowed them to simultaneously chart at No. 20 on the Artist 100. “Dreams Come True” hit No. 10 on the Hot Trending Songs chart in December.

Listen to Girls below.