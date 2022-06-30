×
Aespa Makes U.S. Late Night Debut With ‘Life’s Too Short’

On Wednesday night (June 29), the girls made their U.S. late night debut on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" with a performance of that bubbly, poppy number.

Everyone’s talking about aespa right now, and with good reason.

The singers made a splash last fall with their EP Savage – The 1st Mini Album, which blasted into the Top 20 of the Billboard 200, one of the highest entries for a K-pop girl group’s debut.

TIME named aespa to “The Next Generation Leaders, Class of 2022” and the foursome was named Apple Music Up Next Artist.

Next up, the EP Girls – The 2nd Mini Album, which is due out on July 8. Girls features “Life’s Too Short,” the group’s first English-language single, which got its debut at Coachella 2022.

“Life’s Too Short” is a “reminder to all our MYs to stay true to yourselves and spread love because life is too short for hate,” aespa explains in a statement.

The girls spread the love Wednesday night (June 29) when they made their U.S. late night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live with a performance of that bubbly, poppy number.

Check it out below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3E7rLXtzvs

