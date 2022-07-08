Aespa Kicks Off ‘Good Morning America’ Summer Concert Series With Performance of ‘Black Mamba’ & ‘Girls’ Tracks

From left: Giselle, Karina, Winter, Ningning of Aespa perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City.

Just days after making their late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, K-pop group aespa continued its stateside visit with a daytime performance on Good Morning America to kick off the talk show’s Summer Concert Series on Friday (July 8).

The girl group’s dedicated fan base — known as MYs — filled Central Park’s Rumsey Playfield, providing well-timed screams of excitement and adoration as members Karina, NingNing, Winter, and Giselle took the stage to perform five hits from their catalogue, including three tracks from their newly released second mini album, Girls. In between rehearsal takes before the live show, several audience members revealed they traveled from Canada, Argentina and other places to make it to the performance.

The high-energy showcase started off with the four piece’s 2020 debut, “Black Mamba.” As the girls hit their song’s choreography with expert precision, smoke billowed in tune with with the thumping bass of the track, which saw members of the crowd showing off their familiarity with the dance moves and holding up Korean hearts and signs for their favorite member, one of which read “Marry Me Karina.”

Aespa then launched into their first-ever English single, “Life’s Too Short,” which was released as the first track from Girls in June. In between choreography and sweet friendship moments on stage, the girls sang on the chorus, “I’m doing me regardless/ And I don’t care what you say about it/ And it don’t matter if you like it or not/ I’m having all this fun so/ Why would I ever stop?”

The girl group kept the audience’s energy high with explosive performances of “Girls” and “Illusion” off the new mini album, as well as fan-favorite track “Next Level.” Giselle shared that Girls serves as the conclusion of the group’s technological concept, which blends the real world with a virtual one (which they refer to as “FLAT”).

“We finally finished our metaverse story, which we started off with our debut single ‘Black Mamba,’ and we will defeat the villain. You can look at it as a chapter one,” she shared with GMA hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.

Watch aespa’s debut on Good Morning America below.