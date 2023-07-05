Adele Has Stern Warning For Fans Who Throw Objects at Performers: ‘I Dare You’

Adele issued an unequivocal warning to any fans who might think about tossing a random object on stage while she’s performing: don’t you dare. In a TikTok video shared by an attendee of one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows, the “Easy On Me” singer reacted to a recent spate of incidents in which Bebe Rexha, Lil Nas X and Kelsea Ballerini have had their shows interrupted by the launching of, respectively, a phone, a sex toy and bracelet.

In the clip posted on Saturday from one of Adele’s recent shows at Caesar’s Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, the singer said, “Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f–king show etiquette at the moment, people are throwing s–t on stage? Have you seen that?” And then, while striding across the stage holding a t-shirt gun, she added, “F–king dare you. I dare you to throw something at me.”

After firing a shirt into the audience, she made a more serious plea: “stop throwing things at the artist!” The request came after a recent rash of projectiles have been hurled during shows, including a cell phone that struck Rexha in the face during a New York show last month, sending the singer to the hospital for treatment.

Similarly, Ballerini had to exit the stage last month when she was struck by a fan-tossed bracelet in the face. She later posted about the incident on her Instagram Stories. “hi. i’m fine. someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me. we all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that’s why i walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe.”

In other etiquette breaches over the past month, Ava Max was slapped by a fan who rushed the stage, a fan threw their mother’s ashes onto the stage during P!nk’s performance at BST Hyde Park in London on June 25 and Lil Nas jokingly had to dodge a sex toy during his headlining set at last weekend’s Lollapalooza Stockholm.

See the TikTok below.