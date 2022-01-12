Adele Brings Out Horses, Burning Chairs For Moody ‘Oh My God’ Video

Adele dropped the second official video from her best-selling 30 album on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 12), unveiling the dramatic black and white clip for the uptempo Greg Kurstin-produced gospel pop burner “Oh My God.”

The starkly lit Sam Brown-directed video opens with a shot of a chair with a shiny apple on it, before the camera turns to Adele, wearing a gauzy, polka dot top, sitting on a bare soundstage singing, “I ain’t got too much time to spare/ But I’ll make time for you to show how much I care/ Wish that I would let you break my walls/ But I’m still spinning out of control from the fall.”

Soon enough, she’s joined by a second Adele, wearing the same outfit and standing up behind her, and then a woman laying across a pair of ladders in a white and black floor-length gown staring down at the singer. The sedate scene then explodes into a riot of movement as the room fills with male and female dancers dancing the jitterbug, laying the floor and applying makeup in and around the recurring image of the simple wooden seats.

As the camera continues to pan right, Adele pops up in yet another lavish outfit, with her hair up in a 1950’s style high pony to go with a long silvery skirt and black top covered by a white vinyl, priest-like half-cape with collar and long leather gloves. The action keeps rolling, with a male dancer in a long dress dumping gasoline on large stack of chairs and then smashing them and woman sitting astride a massive black horse next to the singer, who has once again changed outfits, this time into a black ball gown.

By the end of her reunion with the director of her 2010 landmark “Rolling in the Deep” visual, the clip’s co-stars sprint across the screen past a flaming seat as Adele calmly turns the apple in her hand and croons the songs’ chorus amid a raging dance party. It ends with her Eve-like figure taking a bite before things fade to black and she walks out of frame.

30 has spent seven consecutive (and total) weeks in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart (dated Jan. 15) and six atop the Billboard 200 before falling to No. 2 in the current chart frame. The last album with seven straight weeks on top was Adele’s own 25, her last release, which also logged seven weeks in a row between the Dec. 12, 2015, and Jan. 23, 2016-dated charts. 25 spent a total of 11 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1. Tallying that with the success of previous albums (25, which spent 10 weeks at No. 1) and 21 (24 weeks), Adele has now had a total of 40 weeks at No. 1 on the albums chart throughout her career.

Watch “Oh My God” below.