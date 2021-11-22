Adele on Track For Rare Trifecta on U.K. Singles Chart

Adele is setting fire to the U.K singles chart.

Based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours in the chart cycle, Adele is in a three-way battle with herself for the title.

“Easy On Me,” the leader for the past five weeks, remains on top of the First Look chart, while “Oh My God” and “My Little Love” are at No. 2 and 3, respectively.

All three tracks are, of course, lifted from Adele’s latest album 30, which dropped last Friday and is expected to be a massive No. 1 hit in the U.K. and elsewhere.

The Adele trifecta on the singles chart blast is a clear sign that 30 will be the one to beat.

Unlike industry charts elsewhere, the U.K. charts compiler has strict rules in place that prevent mainstream, superstar artists from flooding the singles survey.

From July 2017, the Official Charts Company introduced criteria that would allow artists to have only their three most-popular tracks — based on sales and streams — to feature in the Official Singles Chart Top 100, a set of rules to “help support new music and breaking artists.”

For Adele, those three tracks are “Easy On Me,” Oh My God” and “My Little Love,” and they’re 1-2-3 on the chart blast.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday local time.