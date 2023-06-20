Adele Says Excessive Sweating During Vegas Shows Sent Her to Doctor For a Problem She ‘Never Knew’ Existed

Adele is legendarily an open book when she chooses to share the details of her life. But on Saturday night the singer got way honest with the crowd at her “Weekends With Adele” show in Las Vegas when she shared a recent diagnosis that sent her to the doctor for a problem she didn’t even know was a thing.

“My face is sweating… my t–s are sweating… I sweat a lot and it doesn’t go anywhere, so I basically am just sitting in my own sweat,” the singer told the crowd at her show in a video shared by fans. “So my doctor gave me [a diagnosis of] jock itch,” she added about her unexpected fungal friend.

Adele seemed as surprised as you might be, before going into even more detail about her condition. “Do you guys know what that is? Jock itch? That sounds like I’m a big Nuggets fans there, doesn’t it?,” said the singer about the recently crowned first-time NBA champions whose team was led by star Nikola Jokic (whose name she appeared to be employing in a pun) ; Adele is dating sports agent Rich Paul.

“Do you know what my doctor gave me? It is a bit crude, but I never knew it existed,” Adele said. “Obviously when I do my shows I wear Spanx to keep it all in and make it all fit me… So my doctor gave me jock itch [cream].”

The common fungal skin infection — often found among athletes who sweat profusely — is an infection that “causes an itchy rash in warm, moist areas” of the body, according to the Mayo Clinic.

And, Adele being Adele, she took it yet a step further. “I have to squirt it on myself,” she shared. “I don’t know why the f–k I just told you that!” The singer’s Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum in Vegas is slated to run through Nov. 4.

In other Adele news, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Sylvester Stallone revealed that the singer had one very specific request last year when she was signing the papers to buy the Rocky star’s Los Angeles mansion. Eyeing the Rocky Balboa statue that lords over the $58 million house’s pool, he said he told her he planned to take it with him. Adele, however, said that would be a deal-breaker. “That’s no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal,” Stallone said Adele told him.

Sly decided to let Adele keep the statue, telling the Journal he appreciates the renovations she’s making to his old haunt. “I like what she’s doing, she’s making it gorgeous,” he said.

Watch the fan video of the moment below.