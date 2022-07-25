Adele ‘Ecstatic’ to Announce Rescheduled ‘Weekends With’ Dates For Las Vegas Residency

Seven months after abruptly canceling her planned “Weekends With Adele” residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace residency run Adele excitedly announced the rescheduled dates for the run early Monday morning (July 25). “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” the singer tweeted. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.”

The star’s first residency was scheduled to run from January through April of this year at the Colosseum, but will now kick off on Nov. 18, with an additional 8 gigs added to the original 24-date run. “Weekends” will set up shop for the five-month series of Friday and Saturday night shows currently slated to wrap up with a March 25, 2023 performance.

She continued in a series of accompanying tweets in which she alluded to the difficulties that derailed the original announcement. “But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!” she wrote. “Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you .”

According to a release announcing the dates, a select number of tickets will be available across all 32 performances, with two chances to buy them for the shows. Priority will be given to fans who already had tickets for the original show dates or who had previously registered and been waitlisted for the original Verified fan presale, with eligible fans receiving an email invitation from Ticketmaster on August 3; click here to learn more about buying tickets.

Earlier this month, Adele addressed the backlash over the last-minute postponement of the original run, telling BBC Radio 4 that she had no regrets about the choice. “I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down,” Adele said. “I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision… I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, the show’s not good enough.” Raven B Varona

She described herself as being a “shell of a person for a couple of months” due to the postponement, adding that she just had to “wait it out and just grieve it… just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”

The superstar singer called off her “Weekends With Adele” residency in a tearful Instagram video just one day before it was scheduled to begin on Jan. 21, citing production delays caused by COVID-19.

See the announcement and full list of dates below.

2022-2023 “Weekends With Adele” dates:

Nov. 18-19

Nov. 25-26

Dec. 2-3

Dec. 9-10

Dec. 16-17

Dec. 23-24

Jan. 20-21

Jan. 27-28

Feb. 3-4

Feb. 10-11

Feb. 17-18

Feb. 24-25

March 3-4

March 10-11

March 17-18

March 24-25

