How to Watch ‘Adele: One Night Only’ Concert Special Online

Update: Adele: One Night Only is now officially available to stream on demand on Paramount+.

Adele‘s 30 is finally here, and the star is celebrating her long awaited fourth album with a two-hour prime time special titled Adele: One Night Only.

The special will be Adele’s first televised show since Adele: Live in New York City, which aired on NBC in 2015. The Nov. 14 Adele concert special was filmed at the legendary Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and will include the singer performing some of her most beloved hits as well as several never-before-heard new songs according to a press release announcing the special one-off event.

In addition to the performances, the special will feature an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden, in which Adele will discuss “her new album, the stories behind songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.”

Adele One Night Only is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Ben Winston, Adele, Jonathan Dickins and Raj Kapoor. Winston and Kapoor are both executive producers of the upcoming 64th annual Grammy Awards, which are also under the Fulwell 73 Productions banner.

See below for everything you need to know on how to watch Adele: One Night Only.

When is the Adele Concert Special?

The new Adele special, Adele: One Night Only, airs on Sunday (Nov. 14) at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

If you have cable (or a digital TV antenna), you can watch the Adele concert special on TV through your local CBS affiliate.

How to Watch Adele: One Night Only Online

For those without cable, you can watch the Adele: One Night Only concert online by signing up for a subscription to Paramount+.

The subscription gets you instant access to stream Adele: One Night Only online, on anything from your TV to your phone, tablet or laptop.

How to Stream Adele: One Night Only Special Online Free

If you want to watch Adele: One Night Only online free, you can sign-up for a seven-day Paramount+ free trial.