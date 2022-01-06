Adele Teases ‘Oh My God’ Video & Promises ‘There’s So Much Coming’ in 2022

Adele is feeling refreshed, recharged and ready to kick off the new year. The 33-year-old singer revealed on Thursday (Jan. 6) that fans can expect new things from her in the coming months, and shared a brief music video teaser for “Oh My God,” her second single from her 2021 album, 30.

“Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x,” Adele tweeted along with a black and white visual featuring her standing before a bright circle of light in a floor-length gown, cape and gloves. The visual concluded with bold text lettering with details of the video’s release, which is set to arrive on Jan. 12 at 12 p.m. ET.

Adele’s calendar is currently packed with events: She’s slated to do her first-ever Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum of Las Vegas at Caesars Palace twice every weekend starting on Jan. 21, and running through April 16. The residency, titled “Weekends With Adele,” will feature sets from the singer on Friday and Saturday nights. Also on the horizon for the “Easy on Me” singer are a set of open-air hometown concerts in England at Hyde Park London, set to take place on July 1 and 2.

30 logged a sixth week in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, which brings Adele to a total of 40 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 throughout her career when tallying the success of 25 (10 weeks at No. 1) and 21 (24 weeks). Album singles “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God” have also allowed the powerhouse singer to tally an 18th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart dated Jan. 8.

Check out the teaser for “Oh My God” below.