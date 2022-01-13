Adele Easter Eggs: Fan-Spotted References to Past Music Videos In Her ’30’ Era

It seems as though Taylor Swift isn’t the only artist dropping Easter eggs in her music.

Since the start of Adele’s 30 era, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on what would become a quintessential soundtrack for “sad girl Autumn.” While casual listeners praised the Brit’s fourth studio album, some have dug even deeper — finding lyrical parallels and visual references to Adele classics in her videos for “Easy On Me” and “Oh My God.”

Eagle-eyed Daydreamers were quick to notice the similarities between “Easy On Me” and her longest-leading Hot 100 No. 1 “Hello,” which were both shot in black and white (though the latter is sepia-toned) and feature the same house, Sony Music confirmed. Additionally, the two videos have the same director, Xavier Nolan.

Explore Explore Adele See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

With “Oh My God,” which dropped Wednesday (Jan. 12), fans found parallels to 2010’s “Rolling In The Deep,” where she reunites with the same director, Sam Brown.

Though Adele has not officially confirmed the references, some are just too spot-on to ignore. Check out a round-up of what fans have found below.

adele built a house in rolling in the deep, she moved in that house in hello and left the house in easy on me. a story teller!! #EasyOnMe pic.twitter.com/xA7YuZ46Ms — adele's fan »🍎addy ³⁰ « (@queenadelesIays) October 14, 2021

In this screen capture from ‘Hello’, Adele is seen rummaging through old notes she wrote for her lover, trying to find anything to reconnect with him. In ‘Easy On Me’ she lets all of it fly out of her car as she lets go of the past and moves on. pic.twitter.com/xQ0D22W9r9 — Adele Photos (@PhotosofAdele) October 5, 2021

Rolling In The Deep (2010)

Oh My God (2022)#AdeleOhMyGod #OhMyGod pic.twitter.com/PHIK2Ns0fX — lo³⁰ OH MY GOD 🍎 (@adellpink) January 12, 2022