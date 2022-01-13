×
Adele Easter Eggs: Fan-Spotted References to Past Music Videos In Her ’30’ Era

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted parallels between Adele's newest singles and her classics.

Adele
Adele Raven B Verona*

It seems as though Taylor Swift isn’t the only artist dropping Easter eggs in her music.

Since the start of Adele’s 30 era, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on what would become a quintessential soundtrack for “sad girl Autumn.” While casual listeners praised the Brit’s fourth studio album, some have dug even deeper — finding lyrical parallels and visual references to Adele classics in her videos for “Easy On Me” and “Oh My God.”

Eagle-eyed Daydreamers were quick to notice the similarities between “Easy On Me” and her longest-leading Hot 100 No. 1 “Hello,” which were both shot in black and white (though the latter is sepia-toned) and feature the same house, Sony Music confirmed. Additionally, the two videos have the same director, Xavier Nolan.

With “Oh My God,” which dropped Wednesday (Jan. 12), fans found parallels to 2010’s “Rolling In The Deep,” where she reunites with the same director, Sam Brown.

 

Though Adele has not officially confirmed the references, some are just too spot-on to ignore. Check out a round-up of what fans have found below.

