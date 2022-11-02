Hello? Turns Out We’ve Been Pronouncing Adele’s Name Wrong This Whole Time

Adele took a moment time during a recent Q&A with fans celebrating her luxurious “I Drink Wine” video to praise one questioner who did something hardly anyone has done during the singer’s entire career: pronounce her name right. After screening the visual for a packed house, the star generously took questions for nearly an hour, including one that included the nomenclature revelation.

When Annie from London beamed in for a long-distance video question — with a full glass of rosé in hand, naturally — she had a thoughtful question about whether the singer’s perspective on her journey to self love during the recording of her 25 album changed while writing 30. “Cheers babe, luv ya!” Annie said sparklingly.

“Where’s she from, Enfield or something? Love that,” Adele asked during the “Happy Hour With Adele” chat. “She said my name perfectly,” the singer added with a smile, noting that she’d had a discussion with chat’s host earlier about how her name should be pronounced. “He came and asked me how I say my name and I said ‘Uh-del.'” So, for the record, if you’ve been saying “Ah-del” this whole time, well, you’ve been doing it wrong.

As far as anyone could tell, Adele — who is from Enfield, which is north of London — hadn’t ever given us the correct pronunciation before, so going forward we have no excuse to get it wrong. The chat was the same one in which the 34-year-old singer revealed that once she’s done with her Las Vegas residency she would love to take a break from music to work on an English degree.

“If I hadn’t made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I’d be an English Lit teacher,” she said, noting that her plan is to finish her studies online.

Watch the chat below (name discussion starts at 21:12 mark).