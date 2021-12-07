×
Adele Las Vegas Ticket Sale Is Delayed by Amazon Server Outage

After an Amazon Web Services outage disrupted use for a number of popular websites, Ticketmaster now plans to hold the onsale Wednesday.

Adele fans will have to wait another day to try to buy tickets for her upcoming Las Vegas residency. A ticket presale for the Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace scheduled for Tuesday (Dec. 7) has been delayed to Wednesday now due to an Amazon Web Services outage that caused outages across the internet for sites including Disney+, Netflix and dating app Tinder.

The outage began just after 7 a.m. PST, according to the website DownDetector, and is affecting everything from smart home devices like Alexa to cash app services like Venmo.

Tickets had been scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. PST on Tuesday through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan – a program that allows fans to register for tickets ahead of time and gives Ticketmaster time to weed out resellers – but company officials confirmed that Adele tickets never went on sale and no tickets have been sold.

“Due to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage impacting companies globally, all Adele Verified Fan Presales scheduled for today have been moved to tomorrow to ensure a better experience. Fans will receive an email with updated info on their new presale time,” a tweet from Ticketmaster reads.

