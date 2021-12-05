Why Adele Had Her Instagram Password Taken Away

Before the release of 30, Adele had one entertaining chat with fans on Instagram Live — but she has no plans to do that again any time soon.

In her recent interview with makeup and beauty vlogger NikkieTutorials, the “Easy on Me” singer admitted that she didn’t love handling the live streaming experience herself, and that she doesn’t even have the password to her account anymore, anyway.

“In COVID, they let me have my password,” Adele, whose new album is currently spending its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, said in the YouTube clip, which had Nikkie showing the “power of makeup” by applying it to only half of Adele’s face. “I was never allowed my passwords for my socials before. It’s actually quite a well-known fact.”

Explore Explore Adele See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

She clarified, “They were worried if I’d get drunk, or be annoyed, whatever I would do. Not responding to anyone, more just posting my general thoughts.”

But once Adele had her official social media account login details, she explained, “I would just share funny memes and stuff with my actual friends.”

“And then I posted a picture, which a lot of people know about. It’s the only picture I ever posted myself. And then they took my password away from me again,” said Adele. (She didn’t specify which photo got her password revoked, but in the summer of 2020, a number of celebrities and fans were talking about a personal snapshot she posted in which she wore traditional Bantu knots and a Jamaican flag bikini top at the Notting Hill carnival in London.)

Nikkie then asked Adele if she’d go on Instagram Live again. Adele didn’t hesitate to answer.

“No, because I had no idea how to f—ing use it … I would never do it again,” she quipped. “I don’t see what all the fuss is about. I didn’t enjoy it at all. I mean I enjoyed it while I was doing it, but then all my friends were like, ‘Are you OK?’ And they told me what I was supposed to be doing, and what I was supposed to look like … Honestly, it was, like, meme-worthy.”

Watch her chat about it in the makeup video/interview with Adele below.