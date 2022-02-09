Here Are 4 Celebrity Adele Impressions You Need to See

There’s no doubt that Adele has one of the most recognizable voices in music. But it’s not just her singing voice that has people captivated — her distinct accent is also memorable, with snippets from her interviews and videos of her on social media going viral.

From the Saturday Night Live cast to Nicki Minaj, a number of celebrities have showed off their best impressions of the chart-topping Brit. Check out our roundup below.

Years after we saw Adele spit Nicki Minaj’s verse from Kanye West’s “Monster” on Carpool Karaoke in January 2016, the Trinidad rapper showed off her own impression of the English singer. Known for having several alter egos, Minaj nailed her British accent a while back, confessing on The Late Late Show it’s usually like that of a “posh white lady.” But Adele’s dialect is different: “In order for me to channel Adele,” she explains in a low-register cockney accent, “I sort of have to think like a Black lady in London, right?”

Sarah Paulson

There are many reasons Sarah Paulson is one of the Internet’s favorite celebrities — from taking part in a viral TikTok trend with Lizzo to her hilarious Instagram Lives throughout the pandemic. And in a November 2021 edition of Burning Questions on The Ellen Show, the Emmy winner gave us another reason to love her. When asked to do her best celebrity impression, where did her mind immediately go? “Divorce babe, divorce,” she says in a deep British accent as the audience laughs. The reference comes from a viral moment from Adele’s October 2021 Instagram Live she did ahead of her album, 30 — where she answered what the project would be based on.

The rules of The Tonight Show‘s Wheel of Musical Impressions segment are simple: Press a button to spin a wheel that reveals one musician and one song. The contestant’s job is to sing that song in the style of that artist. When Alicia Keys joined the show, she belted “The Alphabet Song” (yes, as in the ABCs) to the tune of Adele’s “Hello.” The ballad even got her up and out of her seat.

Saturday Night Live Cast

Saturday Night Live hilariously showed how uncomfortable Thanksgiving dinners can be in a sketch that first aired in November 2015. As family members argue about politics, apparently one thing can bring everyone together: Adele’s chart-topping hit “Hello.” Cast members Beck Bennett, Jay Pharoah, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer and host Matthew McConaughey hilariously transform into the singer via her sepia-toned music video.

Honorable Mention: Adele Impersonates Adele (Alongside Adele Impersonators)

Wait, what? In November 2015, the BBC posted a video in which a lineup of singers audition to be an Adele impersonator. Little did they know that Adele herself, complete with nose and chin prosthetics, was auditioning too — as a woman named “Jenny.” Watch the prank play out below.