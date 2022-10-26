Adele Pours Out the Rose in Cheeky ‘I Drink Wine’ Music Video: Watch

It’s time to bust out the Whispering Angel, because Adele unveiled the music video for her latest single “I Drink Wine” on Wednesday (Oct. 26).

In the amusing clip, directed by Joe Talbot, the songstress wears a sparkling gold gown as she floats along a river on an inner tube with a glass of wine in hand.

“Why am I obsessing/ About the things I can’t control?/ Why am I seeking approval/ From people I don’t even know/ In these crazy times I hope to find/ Something I can cling on to/ ‘Cause I need some substance in my life/ Something real, something that feels true,” she sings as she encounters a team of synchronized swimmers, a handsome fisherman and a shadowy troupe of chic back-up singers along her journey down the river.

The merlot-soaked ballad peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in December following the release of 30, but is just now being given the promotional push as the third single off the body of work following No. 1 smash “Easy On Me” and its top 5 follow-up “Oh My God.”

Since the release of her 30 singles, Adele has earned her first Primetime Emmy for her 2022 CBS concert special Adele One Night Only, leaving her just a Tony Award short of reaching EGOT status. She also canceled and later rescheduled her still upcoming Las Vegas residency and hand-selected an all-female lineup that included Kacey Musgraves, Gabrielle and more to support her two-date headlining run at the U.K.’s BST Hyde Park Festival.

Watch Adele float down the river in “I Drink Wine” below.