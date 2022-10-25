Adele’s ‘I Drink Wine’ Video Is Coming Very, Very Soon

Time to pop the corks, because Adele took to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 25) to reveal that her music video for “I Drink Wine” will be arriving on Wednesday.

“The I Drink Wine video was the first one I shot for this album. And it’s finally coming out tomorrow!!” she tweeted. “I’m excited for you to see it and I can’t wait to see some of you tonight!”

The announcement featured an eight-second teaser clip, in which a pianist is seen playing atop a curved bridge amid a magical, sunset-hued river landscape, as the 34-year-old singer floats on a boat beneath the bridge.

“I Drink Wine” is a fan-favorite track off Adele’s Billboard 200-topping album, 30, which was released in November. Following the album’s release, the singer sent all 12 tracks from the standard edition of her new LP onto the Billboard Hot 100 songs dated Dec. 4. “I Drink Wine” debuted (and peaked) at No. 18, and it remained on the chart for two total weeks.

The star went on to perform the track at the 2022 Brit Awards in February, marking Adele’s first Brit Awards performance in six years. The English pop superstar last took the stage in 2016 when she performed “When We Were Young” from 25.

Adele took home the first award of the evening when “Easy on Me” won song of the year. The song spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and its parent project 30 spent six weeks reigning atop the Billboard 200.