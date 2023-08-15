Adele Sweetly Stops Las Vegas Show to Help Couple With Baby Gender Reveal: ‘That Was Amazing’

Adele has issued a stern warning to fans who would dare to throw any objects up at her on stage during her Las Vegas residency. But nobody said anything about signs. Though it’s apparently verboten to bring placards into the singer’s Weekends with Adele residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, one sneaky couple secreted one in over the weekend that read “Adele will you do our gender reveal?,” and it was totally worth it.

In a video shared on his TikTok and Instagram, Chris Dare and wife Shantelle Lord managed to stop the show and rope Adele into helping them with their big announcement. The singer — mother to 10-year-old son Angelo with her ex — invited the New York couple up the front of the stage and after getting their names, she told the audience, “Shantelle and Chris are having a baby,” before finding out that Shantelle is 18 weeks along and had waited to find out the baby’s gender until they attended Adele’s show.

“No one’s really allowed signs in here, I’m just obsessed that you got one in,” Adele told the couple. “I’ve never done this,” she added while taking a slip of paper from the pair. “Oh my God, I think it’s [the note] like from a doctor!” Asking if there was anything in particular they wanted her to say and making sure they had someone filming the blessed moment, Shantelle told the singer, “I’m just honored that you’re going to do this for us. We’ve known since 12 weeks and we have been waiting for this moment.”

The latter comment drew an audible “awwww” from the crowd and compelled Adele to take a seat on the stage so she could properly rip open the envelope. “So… Shantelle and Chris are having a baby… BOY!” she said as the couple exploded into excitement, with Chris raising his arms in triumph and both sneaking in a quick hug with the singer.

“That was amazing! I’m so happy for you,” Adele said weeping as the couple kissed. “That’s so emotional. Oh my God! If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal?” In a 2022 Elle interview, Adele said she “definitely” wants more kids some day,” but is currently focused on her residency, which runs through November.

Check out the reveal below.