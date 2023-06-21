Adele Forgot The Lyrics to One of Her Songs at Las Vegas Show: Watch

Adele proved, yet again, that she’s really one of us when she forgot the lyrics to one of her own songs. Unlike us, her space-cadet moment happened on stage during the superstar singer’s Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum in Las Vegas.

In a clip captured last weekend by a fan and shared on social media, Adele stumbles on one line and lets everyone know about it. “I forgot the f***ing lyrics,” she says, immediately killing the music. Her moment didn’t kill the vibe, however. “Bloody hell, $50 dollars that cost me last night,” she continued, as laughter filled the room.

Adele doesn’t need a teleprompter, not when her fans in the front row know every lyric to every song, and are keen to help out – as they did on cue.

“Alright,” she continued, “let’s reset and start that one again, shall we?” As the production team cranked-up for the restart, Adele killed time with some impromptu jokes, though keeping the “filthy” one a secret.

Adele forgot I Drink Wine’s lyrics last night. #WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/uMWJVnRO6D — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) June 18, 2023

“I Drink Wine” is no forgettable number. The track cracked the top 10 in Adele’s homeland, peaking at No. 4 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, impacting the top 10 on Australia’s ARIA Chart and cracking the top 40 (No. 18) on the Billboard Hot 100. Its parent, 30, dominated charts and finished 2022 atop the IFPI’s year-end lists, as the No. 1 on the Global Album All Format Chart, the Global Album Sales Chart, and the first-ever Global Vinyl Album Chart.

Adele doesn’t hold much back when she’s in the flow. During one recent performance, she shared a recent diagnosis that came from way out leftfield.

“My face is sweating… my t–s are sweating… I sweat a lot and it doesn’t go anywhere, so I basically am just sitting in my own sweat,” the singer told the crowd at her show in a separate video shared by fans. “So my doctor gave me [a diagnosis of] jock itch,” she added about her unexpected fungal friend.

“Do you guys know what that is? Jock itch?,” she continued. Now they do.

But wait, there’s more. “Do you know what my doctor gave me? It is a bit crude, but I never knew it existed,” Adele said. “Obviously when I do my shows I wear Spanx to keep it all in and make it all fit me… So my doctor gave me jock itch [cream].”

Adele’s Vegas residency is slated to run through Nov. 4.

