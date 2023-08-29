Fan Who Adele Defended During Vegas Show Thanks Her For ‘Standing Up For Me’

One good turn deserves another. That’s the take-away from Adele pausing her Weekends with Adele show on Saturday night in Las Vegas during “Water Under the Bridge” to find out why venue security were so focused on a young man who was standing up during the show.

“What is going on with that young fan there who’s being bothered so much since I’ve been on for standing up. What’s going on with him?” she asked from the stage before demanding that the guards leave him alone. “They won’t bother you again, my darling. Enjoy the show,” she added.

On Monday, the fan who goes by @juanp_lastra on TikTok returned the favor by profusely thanking the singer for her kind gesture and for giving them the night of their lives. “Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be,” read the caption to a clip of the viral moment. “I’m also sorry that I didnt respond back to anyrhing you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing,” Lastra wrote alongside a selfie video in which he is enthusiastically singing along with Adele as a venue staffer comes up behind him and says, “look behind you. Everybody’s upset. Everybody.”

Adele appears to spot the kerfuffle and tells Lastra, “you can stand up now darling. Stand up,” as he absolutely freaks out over the shout-out, leading to several other venue security staffers coming over to ask him to sit down, then saying he can continue standing if he wants, by order of Adele.

Lastra further explained why it meant to much in the caption. “I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten,” Lastra wrote. “I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me. I did not expected everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters.”

Adele will be back on stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday (Sept. 1).