Adele’s ‘An Audience With Adele’ Special Coming to NBC

If you were unable to watch Adele‘s An Audience With Adele special on the U.K.’s ITV channel and its on-demand ITV Hub platform, worry not. The star’s 30 send-off party is crossing the pond to the United States this month.

The two-hour NBC special, An Audience With Adele, is set for Sunday, March 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The special will stream the following day on Peacock, which you can sign up for here.

Explore Explore Adele See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Fulwell 73 production, which originally aired in the U.K. on Nov. 21, 2021, was executive produced by Adele herself, along with Jonathan Dickins, Ben Winston and Sally Wood.

Related Ariana Grande Gets Madame Tussauds Wax Figure in Orlando

The one-off concert was filmed at the prestigious London Palladium in England, where Adele performed new songs as well as fan favorites, before an audience comprised of her “own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more.”

This will be Adele’s second two-hour special on American television in a little more than four months. On Nov. 14, CBS aired Adele: One Night Only, which combined a performance at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles with an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The special drew more than 10 million viewers. Adele, Winston and Dickins also executive produced that special, along with Raj Kapoor.

Adele and Dickins also served as executive producers (along with Lorne Michaels) of Adele’s 2015 TV special, Adele: Live in New York City, which was filmed at Radio City Music Hall. The show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, aired on NBC in December of that year and received four Emmy nominations, including outstanding variety special.

The news comes fresh off Adele’s big night at the at the 2022 Brit Awards, which were presented at the 02 arena in London on Feb. 8. She won artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year for 30 and song of the year for “Easy on Me.” She lost in just one category, the fan-voted best pop/rock act, which went to Dua Lipa.

The accomplishment marked Adele’s third win for both album and song of the year. She previously won album of the year for 21 (2012) and 25 (2016). She is the first solo artist in Brits history to win this award three times. She’s also only the second artist in Brits history, following Coldplay, to win this award with three consecutive studio albums.