Adele Is Feeling Great On Her 34th Birthday: ‘Never Been Happier’

Adele’s album 30 debuted at No. 1 in over 30 countries, according to Sony Music Entertainment, whose executives contributed to her global success.

It’s Adele’s birthday and she can smile if she wants to.

The “Hello” singer does just that in a social post that doubles as a birthday gift to herself and her millions of fans and followers.

The British singer turned 34 on Thursday (May 5), and, unlike many of us who complete that trip around the sun once each year, she’s loving the experience.

“What a difference a year makes!,” she writes. “If time keeps healing & smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, & I love it here! Thank you x.”

Augmenting the post is a pair of Adele pictures, looking the relaxed and rather pleased with herself as she cruises into her mid-30s.

The past year Adele writes of has been a dramatic one. Earlier, in March 2021, she finalized her divorce to Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son Angelo.

Then, in October 2021, the release of “Easy On Me,” the first single from her fourth studio album, 30, which arrived later in the year. Both single and album were monster hits, cruising to No. 1 on both sides of the Atlantic.

30 finished the year as the No. 1 title worldwide, according to the IFPI, as it topped charts in more than 20 markets around the globe, and landed at the summit of the trade body’s Global Album All Format Chart, now in its second year; the Global Album Sales Chart; and the first-ever Global Vinyl Album Chart.

This year has been no less dramatic. Just 24 hours before her Las Vegas residency was due to kick off in January, the shows were postponed.

Then, the following month, she dominated at the Brit Awards and dominated chatter as rumors circulated on a reported engagement.

Adele’s homecoming concerts at Hyde Park on July 1 and 2, 2022 are both sold out.