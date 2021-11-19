Adele Starts a World Party With ‘30’: See the Reaction

When Adele releases new music, get in or get out of the way.

That happened at the stroke of midnight, when the superstar singer dropped 30, her highly-anticipated fourth studio album.

An Adele album release is a global event, a world party. And everyone is invited. The celebrations — and tears (so many tears) — spilled onto social media, where Adele trended for hours after 30 arrived, as fans turned in and shared their thoughts.

The new album features the single “Easy On Me,” which smashed Spotify streaming records en route to hitting No. 1 on both sides of the Atlantic and on sales charts around the globe.

30 is the followup to 2015’s 25, an album so massive, the North Londoner was crowned IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year, an award which recognizes the top artist across physical sales, downloads and streaming.

Check out some of the reaction to 30 below.

Hate making premature takes but on the first listen this is Adele’s best album. It is just so clear. This woman is only in competition with herself 😭 — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) November 19, 2021

Me after listening to the ending voice memo in my little love #Adele30 #adele pic.twitter.com/QXzn6EwPac — Nick Hanson (@nick_hanson35) November 19, 2021

Adele giving us country, R&B, pop and ballads on one album omg her Lemonade era! #Adele30 — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) November 19, 2021

I hope Adèlé sees this from her secret account. I get it, friend. This is not just a heartbreak album. It’s a life album A body of work archiving disbelief, acceptance, self-work, accountability, vulnerability, guilt, hope, new love, parenting, maturity & friendship #Adele30 — Tobí Rachel (@TobiRachel_) November 19, 2021

“I’ll be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart” ADELE IT HAS BEEN FIVE SECONDS. #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/Tzhd8gtgtU — abby 🛸 (potential KE spoilers) (@villaneve15) November 19, 2021

"I created this storm, it's only fair I have to sit in its rain"#Adele30 pic.twitter.com/boAruKjKYv — Will ⛄ (@giocalum12) November 19, 2021

Adele showing us the different kinds of love in each of her albums 😭❤️#Adele #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/b8xIwDwTsG — daydreamernatch³⁰ 🍷 is now a love is a game stan (@adeleiconic_) November 18, 2021