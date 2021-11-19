Skip to main content
Adele Starts a World Party With ‘30’: See the Reaction

An Adele album release is a global event. And everyone is invited. Celebrations spilled onto social media, where "30" trended for hours.

Adele
When Adele releases new music, get in or get out of the way.

That happened at the stroke of midnight, when the superstar singer dropped 30, her highly-anticipated fourth studio album.

An Adele album release is a global event, a world party. And everyone is invited. The celebrations — and tears (so many tears) — spilled onto social media, where Adele trended for hours after 30 arrived, as fans turned in and shared their thoughts.

Adele

The new album features the single “Easy On Me,” which smashed Spotify streaming records en route to hitting No. 1 on both sides of the Atlantic and on sales charts around the globe.

30 is the followup to 2015’s 25, an album so massive, the North Londoner was crowned IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year, an award which recognizes the top artist across physical sales, downloads and streaming.

Check out some of the reaction to 30 below.

