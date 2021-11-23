Adele’s ‘30’ Is Rocketing to No. 1 on U.K. Chart

Adele’s 30 (Columbia) is showing a clean pair of heels in the U.K. race to No. 1.

The British singer’s fourth solo album opens-up what should be an unassailable lead in the U.K., as it rolls towards the biggest opening week for any album in 2021.

Pop music fans have enjoyed an embarrassment of riches, with blockbuster sets from Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and a reunited ABBA dropping in quick succession. Adele’s latest album will likely be the juggernaut that towers above them all in the U.K.

Based on midweek data published by the Official Charts Company, 30 is outselling rest of the Top 40 combined.

Explore Explore Adele See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

At the halfway stage, 30 has logged 167,000 U.K. chart sales, and is closing in on ABBA’s Voyage, which accumulated a year-best 204,000 chart sales in week one.

As previously reported, 30 is making its presence felt on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, with three tracks from it (“Easy On Me,” Oh My God” and “My Little Love”) leading the midweek survey.

No doubt, more songs from the album would be dotted up and down the tally were it not for chart rules implemented in 2017 that allow for only the three most-popular songs on an album from crossing over on the singles chart.

If 30 does debut at the top, as expected, it’ll give Adele chart crowns from all four of her studio albums. Her 2008 debut 19 spent a week at No. 1, 2011’s 21 spent a whopping 23 frames at the summit, and 2015’s 25 logged 13 weeks at the top.

The Official U.K. Singles and Albums Charts are published late Friday, local time.