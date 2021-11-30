Adele To Kick Off 2022 With Las Vegas Residency

Adele announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency on Tuesday (Nov. 30), a 24-show run that will have her playing the Colosseum of Las Vegas at Caesars Palace twice a weekend from Jan. 21 through April 16. The “Weekends With Adele” shows will feature Friday and Saturday night sets from the singer, with presale tickets available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which will be open from today through 2:59 a.m. ET on Thursday (Dec. 2).

The Verified Fan Presale will begin on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. ET and only fans who’ve received a unique code getting the chance to purchase tickets on a first come, first served basis

The shows are the only announced live dates so far from the singer whose new 30 album launched all 12 tracks from the standard edition onto the the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated Dec. 4), with the set’s lead single “Easy on Me” pacing her haul as it returns to No. 1; the album track “Oh My God” opened at No. 5 on the Hot 100. 30 rocketed in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the biggest week of 2021 in terms of both equivalent album units (839,000) and album sales (692,000).

30 is Adele’s the third No. album, following 25 (10 weeks on top in 2015-16) and 21 (24 weeks in 2011-12). The gaudy first week numbers easily surpassed the debut of Drake’s Certified Lover, which moved 613,000 units in the week ending Sept. 9.

Check out the ‘Weekends With Adele” dates below:

Jan. 21-22

Jan 28-29

Feb. 4-5

Feb. 11-12

Feb. 25-26

March 4-5

March 11-12

March 18-19

March 25-26

April 1-2

April 8-9

April 15-16