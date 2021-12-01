Adam Levine Just Got a Giant Rose Tattooed on His Face

Adam Levine showed off his latest tattoo on Tuesday, and spoiler alert: It’s on his face.

The Maroon 5 frontman debuted the new ink — a black rose that extends along the left side of his face from his temple down to his cheekbone — on his wife Behati Prinsloo’s Instagram Stories. In the snap, the singer side-eyes the camera from the passenger seat of a car while holding a bottle of Calirosa tequila in his expertly manicured hand. You can also see a close-up of the ink in action on Calirosa’s Instagram Stories.

Based on his Instagram activity, the flower must be fairly new, considering his face can be seen clearly tattoo-free in posts dating as recently as just prior to Thanksgiving — Nov. 16 and 21, to be exact.

Explore Explore Adam Levine See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Back in October, the former The Voice coach unveiled yet another tattoo in his impressive collection: a butterfly trapped in cobwebs stamped firmly on his throat. The rocker’s overall look has also undergone numerous transformations this year, as he’s changed his hair from a Lord of the Rings-inspired “Gandalf white-ish silver” to blue to green and back to the current state of his natural brunette.

Levine and his Maroon 5 bandmates just finished an eight-week tour across North America (which was postponed from its original 2020 dates due to the coronavirus pandemic) in support of their latest album Jordi. Next, they’ll cap that trek with two back-to-back nights playing The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas to ring in the new year on Dec. 30 and 31.

Check out evidence of Levine’s new facial ink below: