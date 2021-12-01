×
Skip to main content
Account

Adam Levine Just Got a Giant Rose Tattooed on His Face

The new facial ink is the latest addition to the Maroon 5 frontman's collection of body art.

Adam Levine
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the 8th annual "We Can Survive" concert hosted by Audacy at Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 23, 2021 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman

Adam Levine showed off his latest tattoo on Tuesday, and spoiler alert: It’s on his face.

The Maroon 5 frontman debuted the new ink — a black rose that extends along the left side of his face from his temple down to his cheekbone — on his wife Behati Prinsloo’s Instagram Stories. In the snap, the singer side-eyes the camera from the passenger seat of a car while holding a bottle of Calirosa tequila in his expertly manicured hand. You can also see a close-up of the ink in action on Calirosa’s Instagram Stories.

Based on his Instagram activity, the flower must be fairly new, considering his face can be seen clearly tattoo-free in posts dating as recently as just prior to Thanksgiving — Nov. 16 and 21, to be exact.

Related

Katy Perry

Katy Perry Is 'Pleased as Punch' That Her Beatles Cover Raised $100K on Giving Tuesday

Explore

Explore

Adam Levine

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Back in October, the former The Voice coach unveiled yet another tattoo in his impressive collection: a butterfly trapped in cobwebs stamped firmly on his throat. The rocker’s overall look has also undergone numerous transformations this year, as he’s changed his hair from a Lord of the Rings-inspired “Gandalf white-ish silver” to blue to green and back to the current state of his natural brunette.

Levine and his Maroon 5 bandmates just finished an eight-week tour across North America (which was postponed from its original 2020 dates due to the coronavirus pandemic) in support of their latest album Jordi. Next, they’ll cap that trek with two back-to-back nights playing The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas to ring in the new year on Dec. 30 and 31.

Check out evidence of Levine’s new facial ink below:

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad