Adam Levine Denies Affair, Says He Used ‘Poor Judgement’ in Flirtatious Banter With Instagram Model

Adam Levine issued a statement on Tuesday morning (Sept. 20) denying Instagram model Sumner Stroh’s claims that she had an affair with the musician.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” the Maroon 5 singer wrote in an Instagram Story. “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

While Levine did not go into specifics, the 43-year-old married father of two daughters with wife Behati Prinsloo, a Victoria’s Secret model, said, “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

A spokesperson for Levine and Prinsloo has not yet returned requests for comment.

On Monday, Stroh claimed that she became involved with a man “who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model” at an unspecified time when she was younger. She explicitly named Levine and posted a TikTok that featured what appeared to be flirtatious texts between them as a background. She claimed they saw each other for a year and that in June, Levine asked if it would be OK to name his baby “Sumner” if it’s a boy. (Prinsloo is pregnant with the couple’s third child.)

Stroh claimed that she “recklessly” sent the screenshots of their back-and-forth to friends, one of whom allegedly planned to sell them to a tabloid. In a second video, the Instagram model said she came forward this week in an attempt to kill the purported tabloid story while apologizing to the people “really getting hurt” by the rumors: Prinsloo and the couple’s children.

Levine and Prinsloo have been married since 2014 and have daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” Levine continued in the Story. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”

The singer said he takes “full responsibility” for his actions, and signed off by writing, “We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”