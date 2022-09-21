After Adam Levine Denies Affair, Instagram Model Appears to Respond With Cryptic Post

After Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine issued a statement on Tuesday (Sept. 20) denying an alleged affair with Instagram model Summer Stroh, 23, the social media influencer posted a provocative message on her Instagram Story that appeared to be in response to the musician.

“Someone get this man a dictionary,” she wrote in the now-vanished post alongside a bikini clip, not referring to Levine by name, but seemingly alluding to what she said was a nearly yearlong entanglement with the married star.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” Levine, 43, wrote in an Instagram Story in which he dismissed claims he stepped out on his marriage. “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

Levine, who is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo — with whom he shares two young daughters and is expecting a third child — did not go into specifics about his relationship with Stroh, even as he adamantly denied sharing anything beyond questionable flirty texts.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

A spokesperson for Levine and Prinsloo has not yet returned requests for comment.

On Monday, Stroh claimed that she became involved with a man “who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model” at an unspecified time when she was younger. “At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated,” she said before explicitly naming Levine in a TikTok that featured what appeared to be flirtatious texts between them as the background. She claimed they saw each other for a year and that in June, Levine asked if it would be OK to name his baby “Sumner” if it’s a boy, adding that Levine gave her the impression that his marriage to Prinsloo “was over.”

In a second video, Stroh said she came forward this week in an attempt to kill the purported tabloid story while apologizing to the people “really getting hurt” by the rumors: Prinsloo and the couple’s children. She also claimed that Levine told her his marriage “was over.”

Prinsloo has not made a public statement about the allegations to date.

Levine and Prinsloo have been married since 2014 and share daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” Levine continued in hist statement. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”