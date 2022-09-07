×
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Child: Report

The Maroon 5 singer and Victoria's Secret model are already parents to 4-year-old Gio Grace and 5-year-old Dusty Rose.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Nov. 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Amy Sussman/GI for Baby2Baby

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child. According to People magazine the Maroon 5 singer and Victoria’s Secret model are growing their family, which already includes 5-year-old daughter Dusty Rose and four-year-old daughter Gio Grace.

According to the magazine, the couple — who married in 2014 — were spotted out to lunch in Santa Barbara on Monday, where Prinsloo reportedly displayed her baby bump in a silk floral dress. At press time a spokesperson for Levine had not returned requests for comment on the report.

Levine and Prinsloo have diligently guarded their children’s privacy, with Dusty Rose making her first public appearance at the singer’s 2017 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where he told the crowd, “I am me because of you. I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world, I’m one of the luckiest people who have ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most. And so I thank all of those people.”

Before Gio Grace’s birth in 2018, Levine told his friend Ellen DeGeneres that he wanted a bunch of children. “I want a lot. I thrive in chaos,” he said at the time. “I really genuinely enjoy it.” Plus, he added, his wife is an only child, so, “she wants like 100 babies, but I don’t know if I could do that.”

Maroon 5’s 2022 world tour is slated to pick up again on Nov. 28 with a show at Singapore National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, followed by gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Manila and Bangkok.

