Adam Lambert Unleashes ‘High Drama’: Stream It Now

Adam Lambert is certainly not making his highly anticipated new musical era a subtle one, unveiling his aptly titled fifth studio album, High Drama, via BMG on Friday (Feb. 24).

The album is a impressive journey through Lambert’s skillset as a cover artist, as he delivers his own versions of songs such as Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero,” Sia’s “Chandelier,” Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older,” Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” and many more.

“Even when I was doing American Idol, thinking of ways to bring a fresh slant on really well-known songs was always paramount in my mind. So when the idea came up for me to do a covers album, I thought, Well, why not?” he told Dig! of the inspiration behind the project.

He added, “The brief was to take a bunch of really great songs from all genres and completely remold them. For me, it’s been really challenging to twist these songs into completely different arrangements and make them sound brand new. It’s exciting, and if our new takes of these wonderful songs can surprise the artists who recorded the originals, then the record’s definitely succeeded.”

