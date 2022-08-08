ABBA Releasing 30th Anniversary Editions of ‘Gold’ Hits Collection

ABBA will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its smash Gold hits collection on Sept. 23 via UMC/Polydor. The special editions will come as a 2LP gold-colored vinyl package, as well as a 2LP picture disc and a gold cassette version.

One of the best-selling greatest hits albums of all time, the 19-track collection was originally released on Sept. 21, 1992, and has since sold more than 30 million copies. It has also been previously reissued a number of other times, including in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of the beloved quartet winning the Eurovision Song Contest with their hit “Waterloo” and then again in 2002 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the greatest hits comp’s original release. It was also remastered and repackaged in 2010 to coincide with the release of the ABBA-inspired film musical, Mamma Mia!

Explore Explore ABBA See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The band’s biggest hits are, of course, represented on the compilation by such beloved karaoke classics as “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Mamma Mia,” “Super Trouper,” “The Winner Takes All,” “SOS,” “Chiquitita,” “Fernando,” “Voulez-Vous,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” and “Waterloo,” among others.

The group — Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad — made their first public appearance since 2016 in May when they walked the red carpet to celebrate the premiere of their virtual concert series Voyage, which launched to coincide with their first album of new material since 1981’s The Visitors.

Voyage earned ABBA their highest charting album ever on the Billboard 200, and first top 10, as it debuted at No. 2 on the chart dated Nov. 20, 2021. The lead single from Voyage, “I Still Have Faith in You,” brought ABBA their first-ever Grammy nomination, in the marquee category of record of the year. Check out all the formats for the ABBA Gold anniversary editions here.

Check out the announcement below.