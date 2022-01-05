Aaron Carter Teases New Song ‘Reload the Wesson’: ‘I’m Back at the Rap Game’

Aaron’s comeback, come get it? Aaron Carter teased his new single “Reload the Wesson” on social media Tuesday (Jan. 4) while announcing he’s creating a rap album.

“New one…I’m back at the rap game 20 years later lemme shows these kids how it’s done….. patience is everything …growth !! IM BACKKKK AARONS PARTY NEVER DIED,” the former child star captioned the video on Twitter, adding on Instagram that the track was produced by TheBeatSlinger.

In the clip, Carter mouths the words to the song while sampling what appears to be a chocolate-filled syringe. “I tried everything but they never listen/ Gotta admit it, I’ve got the game of submission/ Got everybody’s attention/ I know the truth, and I am not kidding/ Already finished, you start back at the beginning/ How am I already winning?/ How am I already winning?/ How am I already winning?” he rap-sings on the verse.

The “Oh Aaron” singer also promised “LP coming soon” in the post, but didn’t give any more details such as an album title, tracklist or prospective release date.

Whenever he does drop “Reload the Wesson” and its associated project, the full-length would be the embattled star’s first new release since 2018’s Love, which at the time marked the singer’s first album in 16 years. In the intervening years, he’s been embroiled in an ever-rocky relationship with his older brother Nick Carter — the Backstreet Boys member filed a restraining order against his younger sibling in 2019 — and also welcomed his first child with fiancée Melanie Martin.

Watch Carter’s sneak peek of “Reload the Wesson” below.