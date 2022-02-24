Aaron Carter & Fiancée Melanie Martin ‘Part Ways’ for the Second Time

Aaron Carter arrives at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on Feb. 12, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Aaron Carter revealed on Wednesday (Feb. 23) that he and fiancée Melanie Martin have called it quits.

The “I Want Candy” singer took to Twitter to share, “My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways. Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you.”

He followed up a few minutes later with another post, going into further detail about his headspace navigating his new, single life. “I have no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon,” Carter wrote. “I’m too scarred and I can’t trust any woman. So I’m going to protect my soul and my heart at this time.”

Explore Explore Aaron Carter See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways. Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you. — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) February 23, 2022

I have no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon. I’m too scarred and I can’t trust any woman. So I’m going to protect my soul and my heart at this time. — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) February 23, 2022

Carter and Martin went public with their relationship in January 2020, when the House of Carters alum shared a since-deleted Instagram post of them together with the caption, “She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I’m not complaining.”

The duo got engaged a few months later, in June, which Carter also shared on Instagram, adding the hashtags #iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance and #ourlovestory. The couple then welcomed son Prince in November 2021, before briefly splitting for the first time and reconciling in December.

The drama between the couple continued on Thursday (Feb. 24), when Carter shared a video running after Martin to serve her a legal document. Martin left her suitcase on the sidewalk to hide in her car, which led to fans pointing out how “scared” she looked. See the clip here.

In response, Carter went live on Twitter to claim that “legally, I have the right to serve Melanie.”

See below. Martin has yet to publicly share her side of the story.