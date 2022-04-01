5 Seconds of Summer Return With ‘Take My Hand’: Stream It Now

It’s all change for 5 Seconds of Summer, as the Aussie pop-punk outfit gears up for the release of a fifth studio album.

The four-piece has new management (Benjamin Evans) and, in early March, dropped the single “Complete Mess,” the first since striking a global recording partnership with BMG.

5SOS are record-setters, having hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their first three studio albums, and only narrowly missing out on getting there with their fourth.

In Australia, the Sydneysiders debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart with their first four full-length studio efforts, just the second homegrown band to do so.

Explore Explore 5 Seconds of Summer See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Their collection of trophies includes five ARIA Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, an American Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, and three APRA Awards.

“Take My Hand” is a slice of epic-pop, the sound of a band reaching maturity. It’s the second release from their “soon-to-be-announced fifth studio album,” BMG notes. Stream it in full below.