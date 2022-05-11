5 Seconds of Summer Drops New Single ‘Me, Myself & I’, Announces Album Release Date

5 Seconds of Summer‘s newest single has arrived, and with it, a release date and title for the group’s fifth studio album. On Wednesday (May 11), the Australian band shared new track “Me, Myself & I” and unveiled the name of their highly anticipated fifth LP, 5SOS5.

The guitar-driven track sees lead singer Luke Hemmings lamenting on giving up on something positive, reflecting on it, and experiencing regret at the loss. “‘Me Myself and I’ explores the emotional cycle of feeling like you can do everything on your own and that you don’t need anyone else, but eventually realizing that sometimes you push away the best things in your life,” he said in a statement. “We love this song and hope other people connect with it as much as we do.”

“Me, Myself & I” is the third single from 5SOS5, following previous tracks “Take My Hand” and “Complete Mess.” The official music video for the new will premiere Friday, May, 13, at 5 p.m. ET on YouTube. As for what to expect from the record, Hemmings says it’s the band’s most introspective work to date.

“The album is definitely very introspective. I think like a lot of people in the last couple years, the only way to look was inward. Well, for us anyway,” he told Zane Lowe in an interview for Apple Music 1. “And lyrically looking into, I don’t know, everything that happened to us was a big topic. And not doing this every day and being on the road was a different experience for us. And the whole album is, for me, the most introspective, the most lyrically, if I can say beautiful and … I don’t know. There’s just so much heart in it.”

5SOS5 will be released independently via BMG on Sept. 23. A deluxe CD and digital version of the album will have a total of 19 tracks, which the band revealed on Tuesday (May 10); the album is available for pre-order now.

Listen to “Me, Myself & I,” and watch Hemmings and bandmate Michael Clifford chat with Lowe on Apple Music 1 below.