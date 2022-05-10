5 Seconds of Summer Very, Very Slowly Revealed Their New Album’s Tracklist

5 Seconds of Summer know their fans are hyped for new music, and they sure are milking the anticipation.

After announcing their that their upcoming album’s next single, “Me, Myself, and I” will be arriving on Wednesday (May 11), the group slowly began to reveal the rest of their tracklist in a lengthy Twitter thread on Tuesday. The tracklist rollout happened over the course of 10 hours, with each song posted in a different language before it was added to a photo of the tracklist in English.

“Me, Myself, and I” and the previously released singles, “Complete Mess” and “Take My Hand” are on the 19-song bill alongside “Easy for You,” “Bad Omens,” “Carousel,” “Older,” “Haze,” You Don’t Go to Parties,” “Blender,” “Carmel,” “Best Friend,” “Bleach,” “Red Line,” “Moodswings,” “Flatline,” “Emotions,” “Bloodhound,” and “Tears!”

All that’s remaining is the name of 5SOS’s fifth studio album, which fans are starting to believe is simply called 5SOS5 after the band retweeted a few theories guessing the name, complete with coy eye emojis.

See the tracklist (so far) below. The upcoming album follows the Australian quartet’s 2020 album, Calm. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated April 11, 2020 and spent nine total weeks on the chart.

5 Seconds of Summer Tracklist:

1. “Complete Mess

2. “Easy for You”

3. “Bad Omens”

4. “Me, Myself, and I”

5. “Take My Hand”

6. “Carousel”

7. “Older”

8. “Haze”

9. “You Don’t Go to Parties”

10. “Blender”

11. “Carmel”

12. “Best Friend”

13. “Bleach”

14. “Red Line”

15. “Moodswings”

16. “Flatline”

17. “Emotions”

18. “Bloodhound”

19. “Tears!”