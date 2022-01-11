×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

5 Seconds of Summer’s Michael Clifford & Crystal Leigh Got Married in a Secret Ceremony a Year Ago

Surprise! 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford and longtime partner Crystal Leigh are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday (Jan. 11) following a secret ceremony…

Michael Clifford, 5 Seconds of Summer
Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer attends Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Emma McIntyre/GI for Global Citizen

Surprise! 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford and longtime partner Crystal Leigh are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday (Jan. 11) following a secret ceremony last year.

Clifford took to Instagram to share a series of stunning snaps from the big day, writing in the caption, “couldn’t wait any longer to make her Mrs Clifford.”

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

5 Seconds of Summer

Michael Clifford

See latest videos, charts and news

See his post here.

The couple revealed to People that they originally planned to hold the wedding in early 2021 in Bali, but ended up postponing the event to a later date due to COVID-19. However, they still decided to “preserve their original wedding date” by hosting a “secret save the date gathering” and signing the legal documents with their wedding party.

Related

JAMIE LYNN SPEARS, JUJU CHANG, NIGHTLINE

Jamie Lynn Spears to Talk Memoir & Family in Upcoming TV Interview

The couple’s officiant was The Summer Set lead vocalist Brian Dales, who also wrote them an original song. According to People, Clifford’s 5SOS bandmates Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin were also present.

However, the couple is saving a lot of wedding traditions for the official ceremony. “I really wanted to save all of the traditional special wedding moments for our actual ceremony so I’m able to enjoy them with my mom,” Leigh told People. “We’re actually both only children, so we want to make sure all of our parents get to experience every aspect of our wedding since they only get to do it once! No pressure.”

Clifford also  shared he “may or may not have written Crystal a song that I’m planning on playing her at our real wedding.”

The couple, who began dating in 2016, got engaged at the Ungasan Clifftop Resort in Bali in 2019.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad