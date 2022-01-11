5 Seconds of Summer’s Michael Clifford & Crystal Leigh Got Married in a Secret Ceremony a Year Ago

Surprise! 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford and longtime partner Crystal Leigh are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday (Jan. 11) following a secret ceremony last year.

Clifford took to Instagram to share a series of stunning snaps from the big day, writing in the caption, “couldn’t wait any longer to make her Mrs Clifford.”

See his post here.

The couple revealed to People that they originally planned to hold the wedding in early 2021 in Bali, but ended up postponing the event to a later date due to COVID-19. However, they still decided to “preserve their original wedding date” by hosting a “secret save the date gathering” and signing the legal documents with their wedding party.

The couple’s officiant was The Summer Set lead vocalist Brian Dales, who also wrote them an original song. According to People, Clifford’s 5SOS bandmates Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin were also present.

However, the couple is saving a lot of wedding traditions for the official ceremony. “I really wanted to save all of the traditional special wedding moments for our actual ceremony so I’m able to enjoy them with my mom,” Leigh told People. “We’re actually both only children, so we want to make sure all of our parents get to experience every aspect of our wedding since they only get to do it once! No pressure.”

Clifford also shared he “may or may not have written Crystal a song that I’m planning on playing her at our real wedding.”

The couple, who began dating in 2016, got engaged at the Ungasan Clifftop Resort in Bali in 2019.