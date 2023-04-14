5 Seconds of Summer Rock Out With ‘Feeling Of Falling Upwards’ Live LP: Stream It Now

A glance at the chart history for 5 Seconds of Summer is like peering into the record books for a champion athlete, at their very prime.



The Sydney-formed pop-rock outfit landed three consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart – with their self-titled debut LP from 2014, Sounds Good Feels Good in 2016 and Youngblood from 2018. It’s a feat that made 5SOS the first Australian act to bag three crowns on the Billboard 200, and it extended their record as the only band to top the Billboard 200 with their first three studio albums.

Explore Explore 5 Seconds of Summer See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The streak ended when CALM went to No. 2 in the U.S. in 2020, though it debuted at No. 1 in the U.K., for 5SOS’s second leader there. Then, 5SOS dropped in 2022, giving the band a third U.K. crown, a No. 2 peak in the U.S. and the lads’ fifth No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales. On Australia’s ARIA Chart, they’ve gone a perfect five-for-five.

If you’re the type to keep score, that’s a lot of action.

Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford and Ashton Irwin will hope to add another notch on the charts with The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall, which rolled out at midnight.



Clocking in at nearly 70 minutes, and 17 tracks, 5SOS’s latest collection was recorded at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, a venue the chaps busked outside of when they first moved to the U.K., with the ambition to write their debut album. How things have changed.



The live performance captures reimagined versions of songs from across their catalog, accompanied by a 12-piece string orchestra and a 12-strong gospel choir.



The Royal Hall set is the band’s second live LP in a decade, following 2014’s LiveSOS.

The 5SOS live experience doesn’t end there. South America dates on the 2023 trek The 5 Seconds of Summer Show kick off July 20 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with North America set to follow from early August.

Stream 5SOS’s The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from The Royal Albert Hall below.