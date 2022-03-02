5 Seconds of Summer Are a ‘Complete Mess’ on Anthemic Single: Watch

5 Seconds of Summer unveiled their ethereal new single “Complete Mess” on Wednesday (March 2) along with its accompanying music video.
In the visual directed by Lauren Dunn, the Australian quartet wander through a desert in dapper monochromatic looks as lead singer Luke Hemmings, bassist Callum Hood and guitarist Michael Clifford trade off vocals on the verses. “Caught up in heaven but your heaven ain’t the same/ And I’ve never been a saint, have I?/ This evanescence always fleeting like a flame/ But I’m never one to change, am I?/ Call it a lesson when I feel you slide away/ And I’m missing out on half my life,” Hemmings croons as he stares down the camera wearing white eyeshadow and a goldenrod suit.
The single serves as the first taste for the pop-rock act’s upcoming fifth studio album — an as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2020’s Calm and Hemmings’ 2021 debut solo album When Facing the Things We Turn Away From — and signals the very first song to be entirely written and produced by the foursome themselves.
“For this record, we realized if you want something done that truly represents how you feel, you’ve got to do it yourselves. We wanted that expansive sound that we naturally gravitate towards when we play together, so we had to learn how to record that,” the bandmates teased in a statement. “This new music is so authentically us. It’s exactly the kind of music we want to be making right now and it’s a good song to be able to reconnect to our fans after such a long time of not releasing music. We can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been working on
To support the studio set, 5 Seconds of Summer will also be launching a world tour later this summer, which kicks off June 11 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Tickets for the global trek are available now via the band’s official website.
In January, Clifford revealed on Instagram that he had secretly married longtime love Crystal Leigh in a “save the date gathering” in early 2021. Meanwhile, the pop-rockers were hit with a breach of contract suit worth $2.5 million by the their former management firm in December.
Watch the dreamy music video for “Complete Mess” and check out the band’s full list of North American tour dates below.
5 Seconds of Summer 2022 World Tour:
06/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
06/12 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
06/14 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
06/18 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
06/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
06/22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
06/24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
06/25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/26 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/28 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
07/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
07/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/05 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
07/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann
07/08 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/09 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Pavilion
07/12 – New York City, NY @ Pier 17
07/13 – New York City, NY @ Pier 17
07/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
07/20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/21 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
07/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
07/24 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park