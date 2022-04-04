Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello & More to Perform at 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango

Shawn Mendes performs onstage at the Samsung Galaxy + Billboard Stage at SXSW at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas on March 19, 2022.

It’s been two years since Wango Tango last gathered top 40 radio’s hottest stars on one stage, but that all ends June 4 when the 2022 edition of iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango returns to Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

The summer-kickoff concert will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and include performances from Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE and Em Beihold, along with a special set from Diplo at dusk.

In addition to the in-person SoCal crowd, the event will broadcast live across 94 iHeartRadio stations.

“We are so excited to bring back the show that officially kicks off summer every year in Southern California,” Beata Murphy, program director of KIIS-FM Los Angeles, said in a press release. “The 2022 lineup is jam packed with amazing artists who represent the very best in pop music right now. Everyone can expect to see awesome performances and hear all of your favorite songs of the Summer. It also wouldn’t be Wango Tango without some surprises, so join us on June 4 – we promise you won’t want to miss it.”

The first set of tickets will be available for the KIIS Club VIP pre-sale Thursday at 10 a.m. PT, with remaining tickets available to the public Friday at 10 a.m. PT via AXS.com.

The last Wango Tango went down on June 1, 2019, with Taylor Swift, Halsey, Jonas Brothers and more headlining. A 2020 edition was set for June 6 that year, with Harry Styles headlining, before it was canceled due to COVID-19.