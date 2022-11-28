Billie Eilish, Finneas, Chloe x Halle, Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding to Perform at 2022 Earthshot Prize Ceremony

This year’s Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taped in Boston on Friday (Dec. 2) and feature performances from Billie Eilish and her brother/producer, Finneas, as well as Chloe x Halle, new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding.

The ceremony celebrating the environmental organization founded by England’s Prince William — who will attend alongside wife Princess Kate Middleton — will be co-hosted by TV presenter Clara Amfo and actor/director Daniel Dae Kim. The five winners will be announced by presenters including the Princess of Wales, as well as Oscar-winner Rami Malek, comedian/screenwriter Catherine O’Hara and actor/advocate Shaileen Woodley.

According to a release, the Prince of Wales will deliver remarks at the end of the ceremony, which will also feature comments from natural historian and Earthshot Prize Council member Sir David Attenborough. “I am a big supporter of the Prince of Wales’ passion for the environment and share in The Earthshot Prize’s mission to protect and restore our planet,” said Goulding in a statement. “I am particularly excited for viewers around the world to learn about the innovative solutions presented by this year’s cohort of Finalists.”

Lennox added, “The urgent need to protect and restore our Earth’s damaged environmental systems is essential for future survival. The objective of The Earthshot Prize is powerful in terms of building a ‘Waste-Free World’ and ‘Reviving Our Oceans.’ I’m therefore honored to lend my voice in support of this ambitious mission.”

Co-host Dae Kim also weighed in on participating in the event that offers up an ambitious prize aimed at finding the best solutions to help repair the planet within the remaining decade. “I’m honored to be co-hosting this year’s Earthshot Prize,” Dae Kim said. “The ground-breaking, innovative work of the 2022 Finalists leaves me inspired and hopeful that we can solve the significant challenges facing us today. Whether it’s taking care of our planet or healing our communities, each of us can and must step up to do our part. Thank you to this year’s Finalists for leading the way.”

The Prize’s five “Earthshot” goals are: protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate. Prince William recently announced the 15 finalists for the $1.2 million award whose widely ranging efforts aim to protect orangutans in Malaysia, build cleaner-burning stoves in Kenya, intercept plastics before they reach oceans and create leather out of floral waste, among other innovations. The ceremony will stream in the U.S. on Dec. 5 at beginning at 2 p.m. ET on PBS.org and the PBS app and at 8 p.m. ET on the PBS YouTube channel.