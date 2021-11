The holiday season has inspired some of the best songs ever written. Don’t take our word for it: Two of the first five recordings inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame (in 1974) were Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” and Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song.” Test your knowledge of Christmas music with this 20-question quiz. As always, you need to get 60% right to pass. Do well on this quiz and you’ll get a head start on having “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”

View Survey