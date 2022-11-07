10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Stephen Sanchez and Ashe, Billy Porter, Girl Scout & More

“Love,” PEGGY

Boston-based singer-songwriter PEGGY’s latest is a stunningly bare track that spotlights her wide-ranging vocals and self-harmonies. The slow-burning track — which at times seems to pluck inspiration from “Look At Me I’m Sandra Dee” –sounds tailor-made to soundtrack a romantic comedy. “I’ve never been in love,” sings PEGGY, before asserting, “No, I don’t need l-o-v-e.” — Lyndsey Havens

“Missing You,” Stephen Sanchez and Ashe

On the heels of breakout hit “Until I Found You,” emerging pop-rock artist Stephen Sanchez tapped pop singer-songwriter Ashe for the tender duet “Missing You.” A true collaboration, the pair trade verses and challenge one another to push hardest on the chorus, allowing the song’s story to soar both sonically and emotionally. — L.H.

“Lifetime,” SG Lewis

As English artist SG Lewis readies his upcoming album AudioLust & HigherLove, he continues to drop a steady stream of enticing singles. The latest, “Lifetime,” is a late-night groove with the purest of intentions: “I’ve waited for a lifetime to tell you I love you,” he sings. He said in a recent interview it could be “my favorite record I’ve ever made,” sharing it channels the music he grew up listening to. — L.H.

Billy Porter, “Stranger Things”

On “Stranger Things,” multi-hyphenate Billy Porter reaches back even further than the decade a certain Netflix series has made synonymous with the phrase, mining the slow-burning soul of the ’60s. That period saw many progressives beginning to grow weary of the uphill battle for change (sound familiar?) and turning that exhaustion into powerful statements of resilience, which is exactly what Porter does on this knockout musical missive from a man who refuses to throw in the towel. — Joe Lynch

Jordana, “You’re In the Way”

Ahead of her upcoming EP I’m Doing Well, bedroom pop purveyor Jordana delivers another low-key treat in the form of “You’re In the Way.” While previous teaser “SYT” brought to mind the indie boom of the ’00s, this one – a lovely acoustic number with a shuffling beat – is worth its weight in Beck’s Mellow Gold. – J. Lynch

Q, “Today”

Q, the young singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Broward County, Fla., casually radiates talent, as if constructing rhythm pop songs with an eye on vintage R&B and another on futuristic production techniques comes naturally. New single “Today” hangs in midair during its first half as Q showcases the warmth of his tone, and when the instrumentation kicks in, he invites you along for the ride. — Jason Lipshutz

First Aid Kit, “Palomino”

“Where you go my love goes, darling / I can hear the unknown road calling,” First Aid Kit’s Johanna and Klara Söderberg croon on wind-swept new single “Palomino,” which doubles as the title track of their new album. Sonically, “Palomino” reaches outward with a yearning for open space, with the electric and acoustic guitars finding a folk-pop harmony as the Swedish duo offer a universal vision of romance and adventure. — J. LIPSHUTZ

Girl Scout, “All the Time and Everywhere”

New Swedish band Girl Scout just released their second single, but “All the Time and Everywhere” sounds so accomplished — its pop-rock jangle immediately grin-inducing, its melodies clean and effervescent — that it’ll trick you into believing that the collective has been rolling for a decade. For a song about the crushing weight of daily existence, “All the Time and Everywhere” positively floats, and serves as a three-minute panacea. — J. LIPSHUTZ

Hunny, “JFK”

On HUNNY’s July EP Homesick, the four piece dabbled in angsty, 2000s-inspired rock while dealing with themes of loneliness, youth and ennui. The newly extended version of the EP includes “JFK,” a raw track that talks of “losing your partner to the love of another city and selfishly becoming bitter about it,” according to bassist and keyboardist Kevin Grimmett. Crunchy guitar work and upbeat drums contrasts vocalist Jason Yager’s pain as he sings of heartbreak. – Starr Bowenbank

Coco & Clair Clair, “Lamb” (feat. Porches)

On new album Sexy, pop-rap duo Coco & Clair Clair expand on their infectious, signature sound while giving new genres a try, too. Deep cut “Lamb” — which features Porches, the brainchild of Aaron Maine — sees the girls slowing down their typically upbeat flow to something melancholic and alternative leaning, as Coco languidly sings the chorus’ refrain (“Dancing in the club with my friеnds, my friends/ Nothing’s really changed, I’m the same as always/ But I would give it all to go back to the old days”). Maine swoops in for the assist at the second verse, providing mesmerizing harmonies. – S.B.