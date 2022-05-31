10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Sky Ferreira, Cuco, Tate McRae & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including Sky Ferreira, Cuco, MisterWives and Empress Of will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Sky Ferreira, “Don’t Forget”

After a nearly nine-year wait for the follow-up to Sky Ferreira’s critically acclaimed 2013 debut, Night Time, My Time, the pop singer has once again given fans a glimmer of hope for an LP with the release of comeback single, “Don’t Forget.” Picking up where previous singles “Everything Is Embarrassing” and “I Blame Myself” left off, Ferreira returns with stadium-ready pop dripping with ’80s-inspired synths and lyrics that prove her bark is just as ferocious — and not to mention, infectious — as her bite (“keep it in mind / nobody here’s a friend of mine”). Though it remains unclear when Ferreira’s sophomore effort will arrive, “Don’t Forget” previews an album with the potential to be as strong as its predecessor. – Starr Bowenbank

Cuco, “Time Machine”

Mexican-American singer-songwriter Cuco returns with “Time Machine,” another love song that showcases his signature take on bedroom pop and indie rock. Lamenting his inability to spend more time with his lover, as well as wishing for the means to stop time in its tracks, Cuco delivers the wistful, sentimental lyrics in a languid manner indicative of his humanly limitations. – S. Bowenbank

Empress Of, “Dance For Me”

“Just a body, made of glass / When I break, I fix myself real fast,” Empress Of mastermind Lorely Rodriguez sings early on in “Dance For Me,” quickly declaring her personal fragility and self-sufficiency on the invigorated post-breakup track. Previewing her June EP Save Me, “Dance For Me” finds strength in its tempo, as Empress Of uses the swift beats as a fulcrum to a brighter future. – Jason Lipshutz

Max Drazen, “Let Me Down Slow”

Connecticut newcomer Max Drazen shows promise on debut single “Let Me Down Slow,” a relaxed rhythmic-pop track that amps up as the singer-songwriter becomes more desperate for emotional closure. Drazen showcases different tricks up his sleeve in the process – rap-singing on the verses, vulnerable warbling on the bridge, and a nice melodic feel on the main hook. – J. Lipshutz

Pool Kids, “That’s Physics, Baby”

Pool Kids’ “That’s Physics, Baby” is so light and buoyant that the fact that the Tallahassee band’s second album suffered a huge setback when a flood destroyed their studio space and gear, and forced them to essentially start from scratch, is all the more staggering. If the rest of Skeletal Lightning, out July 22, is half as full of emo-pop wonder as this single, the album will be downright inspiring. – J. Lipshutz

Zach Hood, “Lonely Isn’t The Word For This”

Perhaps even more impressive than the natural R&B croon that Zach Hood flaunts on new single “Lonely Isn’t The Word For This” is his attention to detail: throughout the heartbroken track, Hood pulls the listener into his own journey and the relationship that ended before it could truly blossom, turning into a straight-to-voicemail reply into affecting drama. – J. Lipshutz

CupcakKE, “H2hoe”

With plinky synths and a Middle Eastern flavor, the latest single from CupcakKe, “H2hoe,” is another winner that’s as clever as it is NSFW. For someone who’s been sharing eyebrow-raising couplets for more than half a decade, Chicago’s filthiest pâtissier has yet to get stale: Sample new lyric “make a p—sy stretch like minimum wage” on this motor-mouthed morsel as proof. – Joe Lynch

MisterWives, “Where Do We Go From Here”

NYC’s MisterWives are back with “Where Do We Go From Here,” which exists somewhere between the soundtrack to an action-filled but heartfelt ’80s flick and Ariana Grande’s “Into You.” The band’s relentless forward motion on “Here” pairs nicely with singer Mandy Lee’s confident yet cautious soul-baring. – J. Lynch

Alfie Templeman, “Candyfloss”

English artist-producer Alfie Templeman’s anticipated debut album, Mellow Moon, is full of introspective pop gems and outwardly celebratory bangers — with “Candyfloss” surely the latter. With a groovy riff and glittering production, Templeman wrote that the song is about “how life can sometimes appear too good” — and with this on full blast, for a moment it can be. – Lyndsey Havens

Tate McRae, “What’s Your Problem?”

Alt-pop artist Tate McRae steps into stardom on her long-awaited debut album, i used to think i could fly, weaving in and out of tempos and styles. The one uniting thread: her songwriting, which often explores themes of relationships and self-worth. “What’s Your Problem?” stands out for relatable lines like “I should’ve known when my mom said she don’t like you” and the stinging “You made me hate myself just so that I would love you more.” – L. Havens