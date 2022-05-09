10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Sigrid, Maisie Peters, Beach Bunny & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists like Sigrid, Maisie Peters, Beach Bunny and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Sigrid, “A Driver Saved My Night”

While Sigrid has long specialized in contorting idiosyncratic lyrical passages into sleek pop hooks, new single “A Driver Saved My Night” might be her tour de force: the standout track from new album How To Let Go makes an instant anthem out of a taxi driver drowning out a passenger’s sorrows with a timely twist of the volume knob, and Sigrid deploys her falsetto with utmost care throughout. – Jason Lipshutz

Spacemoth, “Pipe and Pistol”

As Spacemoth, Bay Area-based artist Maryam Qudus has crafted a song as fascinating as its backstory: focusing on her parents’ immigration from Afghanistan to America in the late 1970s, “Pipe and Pistol” utilizes a warped drum loop and thundering post-punk arrangement to a depict a process of confusion and adjustment. Add Spacemoth’s upcoming album, No Past No Future, onto your must-hear list after absorbing this one. – J. Lipshutz

tiLLie, “The Me U Kno”

The pop-punk revival has included plenty of new acts trying to one-up the previous generation of artists with harder, faster and stronger sounds… but tiLLie, currently opening for Lights on tour, really gets there with “The Me U Kno,” a sledgehammer of Warped Tour influences with a trap beat that actively boosts the energy of the surrounding mix, for a best-case scenario of the 2022 scene. – J. Lipshutz

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, “Blue Eye Lake”

Melbourne’s Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have been scratching a particular jangly, guitar-led indie-pop itch for some time now, and songs like “Blue Eye Lake” demonstrates why new album Endless Rooms offers a strong mix of new ambitions and old fundamentals. The track expands outward with each passing second, reveling in its slightly out-of-focus harmonies and minor-chord riffs. – J. Lipshutz

Maisie Peters, “Cate’s Brother”

“That’s when I first heard your name / And saying it tastes like violets, rum and summer” is an exquisite pop-song lyric, and it may only be the fourth or fifth most evocative line in Maisie Peters’ fantastic new single “Cate’s Brother.” The storytelling beneath the wiry pop-rock production is top-notch, as Peters’ head and heart have a literal conversation over how to react to a breathtaking new beau. – J. Lipshutz

Yumi Nu, “Illusions”

Yumi Nu will be releasing her Hajime EP later this month, and its cover finds the Japanese-American artist-model half-submerged in a body of water, seemingly searching in the brush to her side. “Illusions” captures a similar feeling — the percussion forms a beguiling buzz, and the yearning in her voice carries the song as its explores its own contours. – J. Lipshutz

Triathalon, “Time”

Triathalon returns with their first single release of 2022, “Time,” a welcome departure from the more upbeat alternative music fans of the band have come to love them for. The track opens with sci-fi-inspired synths before delving into brooding drum beats that acts as a blanket for the group’s romantic, lush — and deeply sensual — lyrics (“Are you gonna ride the wave? / Are you gonna die today?”). – Starr Bowenbank

Beach Bunny, “Karaoke”

Beach Bunny, propelled by the success of TikTok hits “Prom Queen” and “Cloud 9,” are gearing up for the release of their sophomore set, Emotional Creature. New album single “Karaoke” serves at the conclusion to a space-tasting trilogy for the band, with singer Lili Trifilio languidly singing of “infatuation, fleeting feelings, and the bittersweet nature of uncertainty” while facing a massive crush — something we’ve all had the misfortune to experience. – S. Bowenbank

Miami Horror, “Leila (La Felix Remix)”

Miami Horror’s “Leila,” the lead single from their 2017 EP The Shapes, now sees dance/electronic artist La Felix breathing life into the track five years later, leaning into the original’s subtle hints of mid-’70s disco and combining it with sleek synths — a move that both pushes the track into a new era while simultaneously honoring the elements that made the original great. – S. Bowenbank

Chappell Roan, “My Kink Is Karma”

While it kicks off with a thumping, ominous beat that seems culled from the realm of Reznor, Chappell Roan’s “My Kink Is Karma” quickly morphs into a synth-pop power ballad. With Roan’s knack for deliciously vindictive breakup lyrics (“Wishing you the best in the worst way / Using your distress as foreplay”), it’s no surprise that there’s a Swiftian cadence to her delivery. – Joe Lynch