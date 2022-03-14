10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: REYNA, Wild Rivers, Mothica & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered.

These 10 tracks from artists including REYNA, Wild Rivers, Mothica and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Wild Rivers and Wrabel, “Thinking ’bout Love”

Canadian folk band Wild Rivers tapped pop singer-songwriter (and Kesha collaborator) Wrabel to reimagine its track “Thinking ’bout Love,” a gorgeous and delicate reflection on past loves. The addition of Wrabel adds another layer — and perspective — to the already poignant storytelling, and leaves listeners hoping this won’t be the last collaboration from these two acts. — Lyndsey Havens

Milky Chance, “Synchronize”

The latest dance-pop track from Milky Chance aims to chronicle a particular feeling when, as vocalist Clemens Rehbein said in a statement, “you’re in love and feel that perfect synchronization with someone — it’s almost as if nothing else matters.” Thanks to some jangly production — and an accompanying visual of a Laurel Canyon rave — it’s easy to dance away any anxieties with this song on. — L.H.

4*Town, “Nobody Like U”

While “Nobody Like U” may be by fictional boy band 4*Town — as featured in the latest Disney/Pixar animated film Turning Red –the song itself was written and performed by a legitimate crew. Featuring songwriting from Billie Eilish and FINNEAS (who also produced and performs the song along with Jordan Fisher, among others), it has all the staples of a 2000s boy band hit. — L.H.

REYNA, “you could at least say goodbye”

Sister duo REYNA call out a ghosting lover on their latest single, “you could at least say goodbye.” The vocals are gossamer and melancholy, but the bouncy bass line and impish synths offer a nice counterpoint on this dreamy, playful pop song about getting left high and dry, so much that “I never made it to Disneyland / was going to write your name in the sand.” – Joe Lynch

Rachel Chinouriri, “All I Ever Asked”

“All I Ever Asked,” the enchanting single from new Elektra Records signee Rachel Chinouriri, is all about refusing to settle for a bare-bones relationship — and after the London-by-way-of-Zimbabwe singer-songwriter introduces a fluttering vocal hook at the top of the track, she builds upon it instead of relying too heavily on its simple charm, creating one of the warmest, fully enveloping pop introductions in recent memory. – Jason Lipshutz

Kita Alexander, “Run”

Australian pop star Kita Alexander hasn’t released a proper project since 2017’s Hotel EP, but new single “Run” sounds reinvigorated, as if the downtime and one-off singles have been leading to something with even greater energy. The cool bed of synths in the intro provide Alexander with ample room to operate, including on a chorus that sways but never buckles. — J. Lipshutz

Mothica, “Sensitive”

Mothica will be on tour with Coheed and Cambria this summer, and new single “Sensitive” demonstrates why the pairing makes sense: the Oklahoma native packs a ton of personality and pop hooks into a razor-sharp guitar line, opening up about being introverted and gesturing towards hard rock with a product that’s more accessible than meets the eye. — J. Lipshutz

Levi Evans feat. Lucy McWilliams, “Bug Bite”

Fun fact: Levi Evans is the son of U2’s The Edge, and while he’s been releasing music since last year, “Bug Bite,” featuring Lucy McWilliams, may turn into an understated breakthrough. As programmed beats chatter away, Evans and McWilliams intertwine their voices, and the listener gets lost in the high and low registers meeting in the middle. — J. Lipshutz

No Buses, “Rubbish:)”

Japanese alternative quintet, No Buses — which consists of members Taisei Kondo, Haruka Wada, Shinya Goto, Saori Sugiyama and Issey Ichikawa — has been bubbling under the surface thanks to a small but dedicated fanbase. The act’s newest single, “Rubbish:),” could very well be the start of a stratospheric ascent, though. The group plays with a sense of urgency, style and class reminiscent of The Strokes or Arctic Monkeys’ early years, while Kondo’s vocals provide an inviting contrast with his relaxed delivery. – Starr Bowenbank

Now, Now, “Comfortable”

Now, Now captivated indie fans with its sophomore album Threads in 2012. To celebrate a decade of the album’s release, members Acacia “KC” Dalager and Bradley Hale dropped a 10th anniversary edition of the record with a series B-sides and demos that didn’t make the cut when initially recording. New track “Comfortable” feels just as haunting as its preceding songs, with Dalager’s fine vocals floating gossamer over atmospheric, emo-influenced guitar work. — S.B