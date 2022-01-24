10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Purple Disco Machine, Years & Years, Joy Oladokun & More

Searching for some inspiration to help you take on another work week? We got you covered with this week’s 10 Cool New Pop Songs playlist, which features new tracks from artists like Purple Disco Machine with Sophie and the Giants, Sparkling, Years & Years, Kid Bloom, Joy Oladokun and more.

Slide any of these gems into your personal playlist to get energized to take on the week — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and the Giants, “In The Dark”

Dance producer Purple Disco Machine and British quartet Sophie and the Giants previously collaborated on the hit single “Hypnotized,” and the follow-up “In The Dark” is even more mesmerizing, with Sophie’s sashaying vocals running into the muscular beat at full speed to result in glittery club beauty. Add “In The Dark” onto every uptempo playlist you can find. — Jason Lipshutz

Griff & Sigrid, “Head on Fire”

A pair of indie-pop all stars have joined forces for “Head on Fire,” a predictably seamless sing-along from Sigrid and Griff that lets each artist jam over a start-stop hook without straining to reinvent their respective sounds. Both singer-songwriters have their fair share of dizzying choruses, and hearing them lean into one together makes for a charming listen. — J. Lipshutz

Sparkling, “Not the Right Place”

Cologne trio Sparkling have been working with LCD Soundsystem’s Al Doyle and Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, naturally leading to a whiff of mid ‘00s dance-punk on new single “Not the Right Place.” The revival works, though, as the percussion smacks and then simmers in order to provoke a pivot from head-banging to jittery movement. — J. Lipshutz

Miki Ratsula feat. Dana Williams, “Sugarcane”

The guitar intro of Miki Ratsula and Dana Williams’ new collaboration “Sugarcane” indicates a warm, cozy affair, and sure enough, the song plays out like a gentle hug from someone who has found the radiance of simple love. Their voices intertwined, Ratsula and Williams toss out a song ripe for grand Valentine’s Day gestures or quiet everyday moments alike. — J. Lipshutz

Years & Years, “Consequences”

Years & Years, now operating essentially as an Olly Alexander solo project these days, gets deliciously dirty and direct on third album Night Call. On the seductive “Consequences,” Alexander’s vocals hark back to turn-of-the-millennium boy band as he lures you to the dancefloor over a rumbling bed of electro-funk thumps and chilly synths that bring to mind Kylie Minogue (a recent collaborator) at her Fever-ish best. — Joe Lynch

Britney Spears, Ginuwine and Altégo, “Toxic Pony”

Last week, twin DJs Altégo officially released their TikTok famous hit “Toxic Pony” — a sultry and addictive mashup of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” with Ginuwine’s “Pony.” While the lyrics of the songs remain the same, hearing Spears’ famous “Baby, can’t you see, I’m calling/A guy like you should wear a warning” against Ginuwine’s iconic synthesized vocals creates an entirely new sensation. — Ammal Hassan

Kid Bloom, “I Fell In Love Again”

Following a string of singles in 2021, Kid Bloom — the fitting stage name for blossoming Los Angeles-based musician, Lennon Kloser — steps into the new year with “I Fell In Love Again.” Bloom’s vocals languidly float across a backdrop of subtle synth and ‘70s-inspired guitar work for a result that’s effortlessly refreshing — and essential to his developing sound. — Starr Bowenbank

Mild Orange, “Oh Yeah”

Since entering the scene with romantic, bedroom-inspired indie pop, Mild Orange is now taking cues from surf culture on “Oh Yeah.” Hazy guitar work and relaxed lyrics pair beautifully with the sunshine-soaked, beachy visual — as if inviting listeners to take it easy, with vocalist Josh Mehrtens wondering, “Why don’t you just chill out?” — S.B.

Joy Oladokun, “Keeping the Light On”

The fluttering synths add vibrancy to the otherwise acoustic jam session that is “Keeping the Light On,” the latest from singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun. With roots in folk storytelling, Oladokun’s lyrics and soothing delivery often offer much-needed reminders — and in this moment her wish is simple. “Try to see a light in the dark,” she repeatedly urges near the song’s end, offering a mantra to anyone willing to listen. — Lyndsey Havens

Nilüfer Yanya, “Midnight Sun”

“I remember everything,” English artist Nilüfer Yanya states in her recognizably low tone, drawing listeners in as they wonder what memory is plaguing the artist. Throughout “Midnight Sun,” Yanya leaves sonic breadcrumbs — namely the brooding beat and hazy low-fi production — to insinuate that whatever she remembers so clearly doesn’t exactly bring her back to a happy moment in time. And hopefully now, in putting the memory to music, she can finally move on. — L.H.