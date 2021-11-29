10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Mura Masa, Allie X & More

Getting back to the grind is tough after a four-day weekend, particularly one that involves so much damn eating. Fortunately, we’re got some stellar new pop tunes to help you find the motivation to power through another work week.

These 10 tracks from artists like Rina Mushonga, Allie X, Years & Years and Galantis and Mura Masa and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.

Pure Shores, “Back On My Love”

Marlene and Ji Nilsson carved out solo careers in Stockholm before teaming up as the duo Pure Shores, and new single “Back On My Love” more than justifies the project as it starts to rumble to life. Wondrous in its clean, Scandinavian sad-pop splendor, “Back On My Love” sounds both defeated and absolutely radiant, a pair of pros beckoning towards the dancefloor as they’ve done many times before. – Jason Lipshutz

Rina Mushonga, “Everything = Personal”

After releasing one of 2019’s most impressive full-lengths, In a Galaxy, Rina Mushonga closes out 2021 with another demonstration of her eclectic, kitchen-sink approach to constructing melodies and vocal harmonies. “Everything = Personal” sports enough hooks to power five different songs if it were to be stripped down for pieces; instead, Mushonga joyfully overstuffs these three minutes. – Lipshutz

Kali Claire, “Real Man”

With her latest mixtape, A Man’s World, South London singer-songwriter Kali Claire comes into her own as a quick-witted and charismatic pop voice. Project highlight “Real Man” gives her the opportunity to express longing for adult romance over a deceptively simple, elastic beat. – Lipshutz

Mura Masa, “2gether”

Electronic music producer and musician Mura Masa returned last week with the chillingly glitchy new song “2gether,” which he wrote, produced and performs on his own. Throughout the pensive, lo-fi song — the first new release from the artist since his 2020 second album — Mura Masa contemplates why he can’t make it work with the one he wants as he repeatedly wonders aloud: “Why can’t we be together?” – Lyndsey Havens

Jack Kays and Travis Barker, “Outrun Myself”

The moody and piano-led “Outrun Myself” is the lead single off the rising alternative artist’s upcoming collaborative EP with Travis Barker, My Favorite Nightmares (Dec. 10). Considering Barker’s involvement, the track of course swells into a sonic eruption near the end of its two-minute runtime — the shift spotlights the projects main theme of duality, with Kays saying: “Sometimes with mental illness there can be two sides of a person, and I really want to shed light on that and make people feel better if they’re experiencing that themselves.” – Havens

Allie X, “Milk”

Canadian indie-pop artist Allie X recently released the deluxe of her Feb. 2020 album Cape God, which includes the captivating and airy track “Milk” about the desire for unconditional love and what that looks like to her — from cotton nightgowns to warm post-dinner baths. – Havens

Sevdaliza, “The Great Hope Design”

Sevdaliza returns after 2020’s Shabarang, this time, reflecting on an existential crisis in her latest offering, “The Great Hope Design.” Resting on a bed of sinister, video game-like synth instrumentals, the singer struggles with her own humanity (“Am I living/ I’m not sure/ My existence/ Is a chore”), but believes a higher power is destined to explain what it all means. Haunting and enigmatic, Sevdaliza continues to do what she does best – going into the depths of her psyche, pulling out the most interesting material. – Starr Bowenbank

Kota the Friend, “Grateful”

Over a gentle, bluesy guitar riff that brings to mind the sunnier passages on Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange, Kota the Friend spins heartfelt ode to thankfulness on “Grateful.” But whereas most artists only count their blessings, the Brooklyn rapper/singer gives it up for the roadblocks and disappointments in addition to life’s wins: “Thank you for the setbacks on the way up / Thank you for the stories that they made up.” – Joe Lynch

Years & Years and Galantis, “Sweet Talker”

The worlds of Swedish and British dance collide beautifully on Years & Years and Galantis’ “Sweet Talker,” hailing from the former’s upcoming album Night Call. A romantic, glorious dancefloor anthem, “Sweet Talker” finds Olly Alexander searching for a love-em-and-love-em dreamboat he’s not ready to forget as lush disco flourishes coat his sensual, aching croon. – Lynch

Saint Etienne, “Her Winter Coat”

The best things often come in small packages, and that’s certainly true in the case of Her Winter Coat, Saint Etienne’s new EP. An unexpected gift from the long-running alt-dance group, title track “Her Winter Coat” is a lovely spoken word track that bridges the gap between synthpop and delicate British folk. – Lynch